First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,337 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 45.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $205.54 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average of $176.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

