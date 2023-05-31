First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,107 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

DDS stock opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

