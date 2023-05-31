First Trust Advisors LP Sells 170,562 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,562 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

