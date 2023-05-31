First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,261 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,987,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

About International Bancshares

IBOC stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.