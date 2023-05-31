First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,543 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Global Partners worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Global Partners stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $999.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Articles

