First Trust Advisors LP Sells 58,196 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNO opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

