First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,608 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 55.87 and a quick ratio of 55.87. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

