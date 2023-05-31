First Trust Advisors LP Sells 83,380 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $138.70.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

