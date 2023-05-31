First Trust Advisors LP Sells 942 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Source Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Source Capital stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $40.68.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.