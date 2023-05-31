First Trust Advisors LP Takes $3.34 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Guardant Health stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
