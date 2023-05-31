First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 345,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 225,689 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $11,556,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 639,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $184,658.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $467,236.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,575 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,638.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $184,658.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,708 shares of company stock worth $3,199,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

SILK opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

