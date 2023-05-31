First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 29.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $160.71 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

