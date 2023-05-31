First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of PROS worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

