First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.