First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares in the company, valued at $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,142 shares of company stock worth $54,899,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

