ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. ForgeRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $39,251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $12,258,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

FORG opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.05.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 1,581 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,477.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,472,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,846,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,844. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company's stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

