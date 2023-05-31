Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

