Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen Buys 1,545 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $29,833.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $66.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.