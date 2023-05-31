Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen Buys 1,545 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $29,833.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Genesco stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $230.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $66.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 294.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

