GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in GMS by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GMS opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock valued at $784,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

