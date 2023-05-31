Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Golar LNG Trading Down 4.2 %

Golar LNG Profile

GLNG stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

