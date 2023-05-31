Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading Down 13%

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Rating) shares were down 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 133,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 31,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, which include the Mupane Property located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that covers an area of 58.6 square kilometers situated in the Republic of South Africa.

