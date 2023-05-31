Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldgroup Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

