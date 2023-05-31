Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $223,975.99.

On Friday, May 19th, Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $603,646.68.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.