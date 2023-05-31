GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 362642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

