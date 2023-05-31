Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Granada Gold Mine

(Get Rating)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.