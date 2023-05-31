Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.59% of Green Brick Partners worth $40,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

