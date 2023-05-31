Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Grocery Outlet worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $831,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,106 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.01.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.