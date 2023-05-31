Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

