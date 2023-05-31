H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HEES opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.