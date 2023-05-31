Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HR opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

