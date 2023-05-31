Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,542,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

