Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.96% of Heritage Commerce worth $39,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,660 shares of company stock valued at $156,577 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.