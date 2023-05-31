HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.7 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $192.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

