HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

