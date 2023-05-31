HighTower Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average is $200.09.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Further Reading

