HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $407,916.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $407,916.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,242.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,999 shares of company stock worth $1,537,792. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

