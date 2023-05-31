HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BKI opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

