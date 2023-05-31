IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,485,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 2,671,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.74.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

