iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Position Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

DBMF opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

