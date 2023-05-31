Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Josephus (Joe) Groot Acquires 152,450 Shares

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Josephus (Joe) Groot acquired 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,580.75 ($13,451.47).

Josephus (Joe) Groot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josephus (Joe) Groot purchased 350,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,750.00 ($33,169.93).

Infinity Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Infinity Mining

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara projects that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of 697 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising of 7 prospecting licenses, two granted mining lease, and one exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

