IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 249,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 111,455 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

QAI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

About IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

