iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.15% of iRobot worth $41,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 587,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 199,768 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $958.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

