iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 300,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

