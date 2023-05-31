iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,661.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

