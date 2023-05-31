Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 1,140,901 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 497,635 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,177,000 after purchasing an additional 249,203 shares during the period.

KMT opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

