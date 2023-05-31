LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

