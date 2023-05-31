LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,319,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,121,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.