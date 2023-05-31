Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$208.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

About Lucara Diamond

(Get Rating)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.