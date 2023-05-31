M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MHO opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $320,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

