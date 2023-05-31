Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,489,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $125,152,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 33,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

